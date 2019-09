Emergency services are at the scene of an accident involving a car and a motorbike in Chichester this morning (Tuesday).

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to Northgate at 7.46am.

Accident

In a statement at 9am, a police spokesman said: "The extent of injuries is unknown.

"The ambulance service has just arrived on scene."

Heavy traffic has been reported on A286 Northgate at Alderman's Walk, stretching back to Westgate.