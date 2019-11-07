Multi-vehicle accident on roundabout near Chichester supermarket

An accident involving multiple vehicles has partially blocked a roundabout in Chichester, according to traffic reports.

Four-vehicles were reportedly involved in a collision near the Tesco Extra supermarket on Fishbourne Road at 10am this morning (Wednesday).

Accident

According to reports, the road is partially blocked, resulting in queuing traffic on A259 via Ravenna eastbound between A27 (Fishbourne Roundabout) and Westgate.

