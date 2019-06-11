New road signs put up in Bosham after residents raise concerns

New signs have been put up in a Bosham road after residents raised concerns about speeding vehicles.

The Chichester police prevention team said the new ‘slow down’ signs had been put up in Delling Lane to calm traffic speed.

Police with the new signs in Bosham. Photo: Chichester Police/Twitter

The signs have also been put up in St Pancras, Chichester, according to police.

A new community speed watch volunteer group has been set up which, once trained, will be using police equipment to calm traffic speed, police added.

