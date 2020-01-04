No rail services to run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport

No rail services will run between London Victoria and Clapham Junction due to engineering work.

The work, taking place tomorrow, January 5, until 11.59pm will affect the Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport and all Southern services to and from London Victoria, Southern Rail said.

Southern Rail

All lines between London Victoria and Clapham Junction will be closed with rail replacement buses in operation between the stations.

Services to and from stations on the South Coast will be amended to run to and from London Bridge instead of London Victoria, according to a spokesman.

For more see the Southern Rail website.

Read more: Sussex rail fare rise slammed as a ‘slap in the face for commuters’

Read more: Horsham district residents receive awards in Queen’s New Year honours list

Read more: These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond in the new year