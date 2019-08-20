On-street parking charges in Chichester set to increase

On-street parking charges in Chichester are set to be increased from Monday, September 2, the county council has confirmed.

The changes affect pay and display parking charges, permit charges in the controlled parking zone, pay and display area dispensation notices and bay suspension charges.

West Sussex County Council said the increase in parking charges were necessary to cover inflation and increases in operational costs.

Pay and display parking charges will increase 10p to £1.60 per hour, while stays of 30 minutes will rise 5p to 80p.

For residents in the Centre Zone of the Controlled Parking Zone, permits will rise £4 to cost £164 for the first resident.

A subsequent resident permit will rise £5 to cost £205, while a non-resident permit will rise £15 to cost £275.

Permit charges in the Chichester All Day Zone and the Chichester Part Day Zone will also be affected.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said the increases would help make sure the balance between on and off-street parking was maintained.

This ensures that town centre on-street parking is of short duration with high turn-over, which maximises available parking capacity and reduces the amount of circulating traffic and increases accessibility, the spokesman said.

“This helps to manage parking demand and frees up on-street parking spaces for those who have the greatest need,” said the spokesman.

The county council’s income from on-street parking schemes across the county amounts to around £2.95M per year, but administrative and operational costs have to be deducted from that income, the spokesman said.

The new proposal will generate an estimated additional annual income of £257,000.

Any surplus available from the on-street parking operation is ring-fenced and is used to repay any funds for parking measures that have been borrowed from the general rate fund; to contribute towards the provision or maintenance of parking facilities; to contribute towards improvements to passenger transport services or infrastructure; and to contribute towards other highway improvements.

“Beyond paying for the operation of parking services, the council uses surplus funds to support non-commercial bus services across the county as well as other highway improvements such as new and revised parking schemes,” the spokesman said.

SEE MORE: Police search for missing Bognor man, 20

Aldingbourne Primary School teacher denies unauthorised computer access charge, will face jury trial

'Hundreds of nails and screws' fall from vehicle on A27