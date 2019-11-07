One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident near Chichester supermarket

'At least one person' is in hospital after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Chichester this morning, according to the ambulance service.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision near the Tesco Extra supermarket on Fishbourne Road at 9.30am this morning (Thursday).

Traffic news

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), which sent one crew to the scene, has now confirmed that three people were assessed and 'at least one person' was taken to St Richard's Hospital for further treatment.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "At 9.30am on Thursday, police were called to Via Ravenna, Chichester, where three cars had been in collision.

"Officers closed the road at its junction with the A27 Fishbourne roundabout while the incident was dealt with."

The road, which was partially blocked for more than three hours, was cleared shortly after 1pm, easing the queuing traffic on A259, Via Ravenna eastbound between A27 (Fishbourne Roundabout) and Westgate.

