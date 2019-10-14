Person hit by a train between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport

A person has been hit by a train between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport, Southern Rail said.

A spokesman on Twitter said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport.

Trains are being disrupted

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this tragedy.”

