Petworth's 'nightmare' road sees car collide with home

A Petworth resident, who has campaigned for safer roads for the past ten years, has had a car crash into the side of her home.

Katjia Consentius has lived in the Lombard Street property for more than 20 years.

“I have been campaigning about the traffic for ages. It’s a nightmare and no-one is taking me seriously. Now my house ruined.”

Katjia had just finished her lunch at about midday when she took her plate over to the sink, inside the bay window, when a car came crashing through two bollards and into her home.

She said: “I just didn’t know what to say. I just burst out into tears. I have been advertising it for about ten years now and I was getting more and more vocal about it.

“Everyone in the town stood behind me at that point and said we must make this public.”

The main concerns with the road were to do with the size of the road for cars coming down and the speed at which they do.

“It’s fast honestly, I’m not joking. You look outside and they’re gone. They leave behind noise, they leave behind fumes and, sometimes, there’s an accident.

“It’s my house and my living space and I want to be safe.

“I have asked to town council, the district council the same and the county council the same. This is not the only road in Petworth, North Street is horrendous."

Midhurst Fire Station tweeted: “This afternoon we have attended a car in collision with a house in #Petworth no serious injuries although some damage to the property.

“@WSFRS_TRU attended to access the property with building control. @SECAmbulance @SussexRoadsPol also attended.”

A spokesman for Petworth Town Council said they had been in talks with Highways England about a road safety scheme to help resolve issues in the area.