Police called to collision on A285

Chichester Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A285 this afternoon.

According to Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee, it was a 'damage-only collision' in Upwaltham shortly after 1pm.

Police

Chichester Police said officers closed a stretch of the northbound carriageway and advised motorists to 'drive with particular care'.

Providing an update at 1.50pm, PC Van Der Wee wrote: "Both vehicles involved have been recovered. The road is now open and traffic flowing normally."

