Police incident at busy Chichester roundabout

Motorists have been asked to avoid a busy Chichester roundabout due to a 'police incident' this morning (Thursday).

In a post on social media, Chichester Police said a lorry has lost its load over the carriage way on Whyke roundabout at around 10.30am.

It added: "Police incident at Whyke roundabout. Please avoid the area if possible."

According to traffic reports, there is slow traffic on B2145 Whyke Road at A27 Chichester By Pass.

Providing an update at 11.30am, a Chichester Police spokesperson said: "Most of the pallets have been cleared but the road is still partially blocked.

"The left lane should be cleared reasonably soon."