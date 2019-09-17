Protest threatened at decision to divert traffic through Westbourne

Residents, business owners and councillors have expressed their dismay at plans to divert traffic through Westbourne due to works on Emsworth Common Road.

From Monday, September 23, Emsworth Common Road will be shut and traffic diverted through Foxbury Lane.

The works, which are set to last six weeks, have sparked outrage, with fears that it will increase the chance of accidents in the area and cause businesses to close down ⁠— due to the restriction on parking in the area whilst the works take place.

West Sussex County Council has since issued a response, saying it has an 'obligation to facilitate these works', which are being undertaken by Hampshire County Council.

Westbourne Cafe's owner Jules Spencer said she will be protesting the decision by sitting in the road to prevent traffic from moving.

She said: "The diversion is going to be detrimental to Westbourne, because of the parking restriction and heavy goods vehicles coming through.

"I will sit in the road until the police move me. Hopefully they will reconsider this decision.

"I am trying to get as many people together as possible. I am hopeful there will be a good few of us.

"All the locals will have no parking here. It is going to be absolute chaos. My business is going to go bust if this goes ahead."

Fellow resident and business owner Janice Cox said: "I am concerned about the affect it is going to have on the village. The village is so tiny that this will cause gridlock at best or a serious casualty at worst.

"There will be big lorries coming through Foxbury Lane. They can't go under the railway bridge. I am very very concerned that they will be allowing juggernauts with trailers through the village.

"It could be lethal. We have one week to stop a tragedy.

"I have contacted the police about it as it is a massive issue for all residents of Westbourne. It is going to massively detrimental to the businesses, especially the ones that reply on footfall. They are really going to suffer. I cannot imagine what is possessing them to do this."

Nigel Ricketts, vice-chairman of Westbourne Parish Council, said there has been 'no consultation whatsoever'.

He added: "They are restricting parking and will be giving people tickets. We recently had four weeks of roadworks whilst the cottage was being worked on, so in less than a year, we are going to have two and a half months of disturbance. Villages cannot sustain it.

"We want it to be postponed or re-evaluated. They could have diverted the road through Hambrook which has wider roads.

"People are really concerned. This could possible put people out of business. There has got to be more consideration for these people. It is going to be a nightmare."

Chichester district councillor Roy Briscoe also condemned the 'ridiculous idea' to send all the traffic from Emsworth Common Road 'through our lovely little village'.

Westbourne Parish Council chairman Richard Hitchcock claimed residents were not previously informed of the decision, which will 'cause chaos in our village'.

Rachel Williams, from Westbourne Cafe, said she 'really worries about the children going to school in the morning'.

Providing a comment on the roadworks, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “This work is being undertaken by Hampshire County Council. As the neighbouring highway authority, we have an obligation to facilitate these works by making our network available for part of the diversion route.

"After looking at all available options, we therefore agreed for Foxbury Road to be used as the diversion because it is the nearest similar sized road to Emsworth Common Road. However we did state that temporary parking restrictions would need to be considered to facilitate the free flow of traffic through Westbourne.”

Hampshire County Council has been approached for comment.