Traffic sources are reporting queuing traffic in Chichester this morning (Saturday August 24).

The traffic comes as bank holiday weekend revellers make their way to the beach for temperatures reaching 24 degrees.

Traffic is reportedly queuing between the Whyke and Stockbridge roundabouts and slow on the way towards Fishbourne.

From Stockbridge along the A286 traffic is also slow and queuing in patches.

Send your pictures to news@chiobserver.co.uk