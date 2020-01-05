Rail replacement buses to replace late night trains between Horsham, Barnham and Chichester

Late night trains between Horsham, Barnham and Chichester will be replaced by buses due to engineering work this week.

The works will start tomorrow at 10.15pm, January 6, and run until 11.59pm on Thursday January 9, according to Southern Rail.

Southern Rail

A spokesman for the firm said: “Engineering work is taking place in the evening between Horsham and Arundel, closing lines overnight from Monday evening until Friday morning.

“As a result, buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham/Chichester after 10.15pm each night.”

