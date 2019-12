The railway between Barnham, Chichester and Havant has reopened after it was closed at the weekend.

The closure, part of the West Coastway Improvement Work scheme, is complete, Network Rail said on Twitter.

Rail news

A spokesman added: “Thank you for your patience.”

Read more: A27 in Chichester reopens after collision closed carriageway for several hours

Read more: In pictures: Forensic team at Sussex incident

Read more: Man ‘forced into car’ in Sussex: police arrest seven on suspicion of kidnap