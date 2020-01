A road in Felpham was closed after a collision this morning (Tuesday, January 14), according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers were called to a crash involving two cars in Flansham Lane at around 11.30am.

Police

A spokesperson said: "The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and has since been reopened.

"No serious injuries have been reported."

According to traffic reports, the collision happened outside The Southdowns Pub, affecting traffic on the B2259.