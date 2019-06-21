Road remains closed on A27 more than seven hours after accident near Chichester

One lane on the A27 remains closed after a van collided into the central reservation near Chichester this morning (Friday).

According to Sussex Police, officers were called at 7.11am to reports of the accident, which took place near the Fishbourne roundabout. Read more here

In a statement this morning, police said there was no mention of injuries and confirmed Highways England had been called to clear debris from the road.

Providing an update on its Twitter page at 2.30pm, Highways England wrote: "The lane two closures in both directions on the A27 will remain in place. The repairs for the earlier accident are under way. Please consider this when travelling in the area today."

According to traffic reports, the emergency repairs mean congestion is stretching five miles eastbound towards Havant and two miles westbound back to Stockbridge roundabout.