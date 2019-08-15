'Severe delays' in Chichester after accident involving lorry and van on A27

A collision involving a lorry and van on Chichester's Fishbourne roundabout is causing 'severe delays' this morning (Thursday), according to traffic reports.

One lane is reportedly blocked and traffic is queuing back two miles eastbound and westbound 'due to rolled over van' on the roundabout, just before A259 Cathedral Way.

Reports suggest the van had been in collision with a lorry just before the roundabout.

Stagecoach buses running in the area have also been affected.

In a post on Twitter, Stagecoach South wrote: "Owing to an RTC in the Chichester area, all services are currently encountering delays of up to 35 minutes.

"The disruption is likely to be in place until the incident is cleared. Our apologies."