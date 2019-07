A sinkhole which has appeared in a Chichester road has led to the road being closed.

East Walls has been closed so the sink hole can be repaired.

East Walls facing north

West Sussex Highways tweeted: "East Walls, Chichester currently closed due to the appearance of a sinkhole. We are currently working with relevant utility company to repaired ASAP."

A temporary fence has been put in place around the sinkhole.