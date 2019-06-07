These roads are set to be closed for roadworks in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and beyond between June 13 and 27

These are road closures which are planned to take place across the district and the surrounding areas between June 13 and June 27.
This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.
Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Track maintenance, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 17 to June 18
Priory Road, Arundel: Fault locating, excavation and works to repair High Voltage Mains fault, Road Closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, May 28 to July 1
River Road, Arundel: Scaffolding to erected directly in carriageway outside 38, Road Closure, Skyline Scaffolding, June 24 to June 28
Central Avenue, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Chichester Road), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18
Chichester Road, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (between 303A and 287), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18
Fairlands, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Chichester Road), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18
Newtown Avenue, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Chichester Road), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18
South Way, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Central Avenue), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18
Park Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 13 to June 13
Colwood Lane, Bolney: Build new joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, BT, June 20 to June 24
A264 Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 7 to November 30
Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 7 to November 30
Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill: Lay new gas service, Road Closure, SGN, June 15 to June 15
Manor Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 17
College Lane, Chichester: Replace gas main, Road Closure, SGN, May 28 to July 22
Palmers Field Avenue, Chichester: Install new foul water connection for new development, Road Closure, Blanchard Wells Ltd (2), June 24 to July 12
London Road, Coldwaltham: Access/egress for road rail vehicles, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 16 to June 17
Fernbeds Lane, Compton: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service, Road Closure, BT, June 11 to June 13
Bulls Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 13 to June 13
Burnthouse Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 13 to June 13
Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 25 to June 25
Mallard Place, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 18 to June 18
Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 18 to June 19
Gladstone Road, Horsham: Repair damaged sewer in the carriageway, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 10 to June 21
Bishopstone Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Prevent access onto the A2300 whilst survey works are undertaken, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 7 to June 19
Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Excavate for new BT Openreach pole(s) to facilitate overhead spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 22 to June 30
Pook Lane, Lavant: Safe egree of pedestrians from Goodwood Racecourse Music events, Overnight Road Closure, SEP Events, June 7 to June 22
Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: New water supply to new property, Road Closure, South East Water, June 24 to June 28
Butterbox Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 19 to June 19
Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 24 to June 24
Alma Road, Lindfield Urban: Dig down to repair damaged sewer in the carriageway, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 24 to July 12
St Martins, Littlehampton: Lay comm pipes and install meters to serve the flats, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 24 to June 28
Hampshire Hill, Lower Beeding: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 21
Red Lion Street, Midhurst: Erection of scaffolding directly in carriageway adjacent to Swann Inn, Road Closure, Wilbar Associates Ltd, June 10 to June 21
Hillgrove Lane, Northchapel: Install ducting for installation of electricity circuit cable system, Road Closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, June 7 to July 18
Michelgrove Lane, Patching: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 21 to June 21
Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway resurfacing adjacent to level crossing (south), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 14 to June 14
Coombelands Lane, Pulborough: Hanging overhead fibre, Road Closure, BT, June 24 to June 28
Gay Street Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 19 to June 19
West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 25 to June 25
Loxwood Road, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 14 to June 14
The Haven, Rudgwick: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 21
Thurne Way, Rudgwick: Divert leaking water main due to gas main in way of repair, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 17 to June 21
Station Road, Rustington: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 22 to June 24
Old Fort Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Excavate jount bay and lay duct, Road Closure, UK Power Networks South Eastern, June 17 to June 21
Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services, Road Closure, SGN, May 8 to July 3
Racecourse Road, Singleton: Safe egress of pedestrians from Goodwood Racecourse Music events, Overnight Road Closure, SEP Events, June 7 to June 22
Kerves Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 18 to June 18
Roman Way, Southwick: Access required to underground structures to renew damaged pole, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 17
Hurston Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 25 to June 25
River Lane, Tillington: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service, Road Closure, BT, June 10 to June 13
Bob Lane, Twineham: Drainage works, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 10 to June 29
Twineham Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 20 to June 20
Hyde Street, Upper Beeding: Lay gas main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, SGN, April 29 to June 13
Binsted Lane, Walberton: Lay duct in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 14 to June 18
Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Safety works due to danagerous road conditions, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 22 to June 14
The Street, Washington: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 24 to June 25
Gay Street, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 19 to June 19
Steyning Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 24 to July 5
Steyning Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 24 to July 5
Burstowhill Lane, West Hoathly: Replacement damaged telephone pole, Road Closure, BT, June 18 to June 18
Hook Lane, West Hoathly: Lay duct in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 21
Aldsworth Common Road, Westbourne: Access to overhead BT structures for pole provision and fibre cabling, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 19
Newtown, Worth: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 21 to June 21
Dagmar Street To Newland Street, Worthing: New foul water connection, Road Closure, Desertpool Ltd, June 24 to June 28
Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 20 to June 20
Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished, Road Closure, Mclaughlin And Harvey, June 3 to December 18
Roedean Road, Worthing: Use of crane to lift mobile home into rear of the property, Road Closure, Southern Cranes And Access Ltd, June 24 to June 24
South Street, Worthing: Lay comm pipe, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 10 to June 14