Three trapped after vehicle 'rolls through hedge' in Goodwood Hill

Three people were left trapped inside a vehicle after it rolled through a hedge in Goodwood Hill yesterday evening, the fire service confirmed.

A fire service spokesman said three crews were called to Goodwood Hill, Town Lane, Singleton at 7.46pm on Monday (June 10) to reports of people trapped following a collision.

Fire engines from Midhurst and Chichester were sent to the scene, along with a heavy rescue tender from Chichester.

The road was closed by the emergency services.

The spokesman said: "A vehicle had rolled through a hedge and downhill and was on its side.

"We worked with other emergency service partners from Sussex Police and SECAmb to release the three people trapped inside the small vehicle.

Emergency services at Goodwood Hill. Photo: Chichester Police/Twitter

"All three casualties were released using heavy rescue equipment at 8.31pm and were left in the care of SECAmb."

The road was later reopened and the fire service left the scene at 9.15pm.

