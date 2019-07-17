Traffic clears on A27 Chichester bypass after motorbike and car collide

A motorbike has been involved in a collision with a car on the A27 this morning (Wednesday).

In a post on social media shortly before 11am, Sussex Police officer Pete May appealed for witnesses to the accident, which he said caused delays on the A27 eastbound from Fishbourne roundabout to Bognor Bridge roundabout (Chichester By Pass).

He added: "Recovery en-route so road should be clear soon . Anyone who witnessed the motorcycle collide with [a] car or has dash cam footage please call 101 quoting CAD 0456 of 17/7/19."

Providing an update on Twitter just before 12pm, Chichester Police wrote: "Following a road traffic collision on the A27 Chichester this morning, we can confirm that the road is now opened. Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this incident."