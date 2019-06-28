Train disruption after vehicle collides with bridge near Chichester

Train services between Chichester and Havant have been subject to delays this morning after a road vehicle collided with a bridge.

Southern Rail advised passengers to allow extra time to complete their journey after the incident at around 11.30am.

It added: "Services travelling between Southbourne and Emsworth may experience delays of up to ten minutes."

Providing an update on Twitter at 12pm, National Rail wrote: "Lines have reopened following a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Chichester and Havant earlier today.

"Train services running through these stations may still be delayed by up to ten minutes. Disruption is expected until 12.30pm."