Woman airlifted to hospital after Duncton collision

A woman was airlifted to hospital after 'potentially serious injuries' following a collision in Duncton yesterday (Monday May 21).

The A285 was closed following the collision between a tractor and a car.

Picture by Bibi Fenton

A helicopter took the injured person to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that we were called at approximately 4.15pm yesterday to reports of an RTC on the A285 at Duncton.

"Ambulance crews attended the scene and we were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

"One patient, with potentially serious injuries, was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton."

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police attended a road traffic collision on the A28 in Duncton which occurred around 4.10pm on Monday (May 20).

"The driver of a car, a woman, suffered serious injuries and was air lifted by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

"The road was reopened at 7pm. No further details. "