British Transport Police officers were called to West Worthing Station just after 9pm last night (Tuesday, February 1), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Rail incident and Sussex Police officers were also pictured at the scene last night and into the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Angie Doll, managing director of Southern Rail, said: “We are devastated to confirm that one of our train drivers was pronounced dead.

Emergency services respond to incident at West Worthing Station. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“At this unimaginably difficult time, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Everyone in our railway family is heartbroken by the loss of one of our own.

“Our full focus is on working closely with the British Transport Police to establish exactly what circumstances led to such a tragedy.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) confirmed an investigation is underway.

A RAIB spokesperson added: “The RAIB is aware of an accident which occurred on Tuesday morning near West Worthing Station.

"An investigation has been launched and a team of Inspectors has deployed to the site to begin gathering evidence and make enquiries.”

Services returned to normal shortly before 6am this morning.