Train has to stop ‘due to having no driver’

Passengers were asked to get off a train this morning and were told it would be terminating at the next station ‘due to having no driver’.

Commuters had to get off after a tannoy announcement reportedly said ‘this service will terminate at West Worthing due to having no driver’.

The train started at Brighton and was travelling west along the coast.

One commuter on their way to Chichester said: “It’s frustating but I just hope the driver is ok.

“Most people travelling from the Brighton direction decided to get off at Worthing and the coffee shop did a roaring trade as people waited for the next train, which for Chichester and Portsmouth was a 25-minute wait.”

West Worthing station was in the news recently after seven carriages of a £17m train were vandalised at the station.

The rail cars were covered top to bottom in graffiti and police are investigating.

