Tramp Champs jump for joy at first contest of its kind in UK

Trampolining enthusiasts were jumping for joy at a community event hosted by Air Arena in Chichester.

From March 30 to April 1, famous gymnast Greg Roe coached workshops, and ran the UK’s first ever TRAMP Champ series competition, in which freestyle athletes competed.

Greg Roe, at Air Arena.

Brian Jenkins, asssistant manager at Air Arena: “The event was very successful and we had 45 kids compete in competition, which I’ve been informed by Greg is the largest amount of competitors to this day that any other country in the world has had. So this alone is a massive achievement and is a great testimony to the kids of Great Britain and the support from their families. We had children from all over the UK, and also some from Europe come to be a part of this event, which is amazing.

“The coaching sessions with Greg and myself were a huge success too and we also kids come from all over the country to learn some new skills. There was a variety of kids from all backgrounds such as beginners to some advanced gymnasts/trampolinists from other competitive clubs and the feedback overall was amazing. Everyone felt that they had benefited from the training.

“I personally was amazed by the level of talented kids that took part amd was not expecting the level of ability to be so exceptional high, so for me was a pleasure to witness. It was great to see all the kids pull together and really embrace this opportunity as the freestyle side of trampolining. Trampoline parks are not as recognised as much as they should or could be!

“The venue at Air Arena was a perfect place to hold the first ever event of its kind in the UK, and this was down to the knowledge from myself and Greg’s team to make it as safe as possible plus the design of Air Arena is of the highest standards of safety possible in the world. This is because it has been built to the PAS 5000 document which is a requirement of the International Association of Trampoline Parks.”