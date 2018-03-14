A27 around Chichester - what are our options?

West Sussex County Council is asking residents for their views on how to improve the A27 around Chichester.

In a form printed in this week’s Chichester Observer series, the council asks for feedback on some suggested new routes for the A27 as well as some suggested improvements to the current route.

Here are the suggested new routes:

: New ‘local’ road south of the city to segregate traffic accessing the Manhood Peninsular from A27 through-traffic at Fishbourne junction.

: New ‘multi-purpose’ route south of the city between Fishbourne junction and A259 Bognor Road east of existing A27 junction.

: New ‘strategic’ route north of the city between A27 west of Fishbourne junction and near Tangmere without junctions giving access to Midhurst and north Chichester and traffic from A27 through traffic.

: New ‘multi-purpose’ route north of the city between A27 west of Fishbourne junction and near Tangmere with junctions giving access to Midhurst and north Chichester and traffic from A27 through traffic.

: New ‘local’ route north of the city between the A27 west of Fishbourne and Temple Bar. Utilising and improving some existing local roads.

: New ‘multi-purpose’ route north of the city between A27 west of Fishbourne and near to the A27 Portfield junction.

The forms also asks for views on ‘suggested improvements to the current route’ under the following categories:

: Small enhancements to the network

: Traffic light management – adjusted to meet traffic needs, white line changes, marginal widening of junctions or roads.

: Package of junction improvements on existing A27 between Fishbourne and Portfield junctions

: Enhanced roundabouts including hamburger (road through middle of roundabout) or traffic lights on roundabouts.

: Traffic lights instead of roundabouts.

: Flyovers at junctions (to split through and local traffic).

: Underpasses at junctions (to split through and local traffic).

: No left/right turn at selected junctions.

: Widening of road – particularly at approach to junctions.

: Smart roads using technology to manage traffic

: Electronic signs.

: Traffic lights with ‘smart’ phasing, for example, priority for buses or HGVs.

: Queue and incident detection to inform signs or diversions.

To find out how to give your views on the options click here.