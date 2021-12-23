A27 set to close for repairs
One lane of The A27 Eastbound between junctions A29 North and A29 South is set to close to tonight (December 23)
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:09 pm
One of the lanes on the A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A29 South and the A29 North is set to close at 8pm on December 23 due to repair work to the emergency barriers.
One of two lanes will be closed on the junction as the repair work takes place
The lane is set to open at 6am on Christmas Eve.
