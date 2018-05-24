A27 survey: only two routes get majority support

After weeks of analysis by consultants Systra the results of the A27 survey are released today.

While the survey reflected a variety of opinions, it was northern routes that received the strongest backing from residents.

A Systra graph showing the popularity of the different offline routes

Nearly 4,000 of you had your say on the long list of route options which was published in the Observer and made available by the county council online, before being sent to roads experts Systra for analysis.

The results were always designed to guide and inform the process rather than being a referendum.

An initial report on the survey – which has been seen by the Observer – comes after Systra chose two A27 route concepts to put forward to West Sussex County Council.

They are a ‘mitigated’ strategic northern route and an online south concept - dramatically improving the current road.

The survey appeared in the Observer newspaper and on the county council website

Systra’s new report on the survey data said: “The key themes arising have been very similar to feedback received from these other engagement exercises.”

Responses should not be seen as outright votes, as people were free to support or not support as many of the suggestions as they wanted.

A new multi-purpose northern route near Tangmere was the most popular option, with 56 per cent of people either supporting it or saying they might support it with proper mitigation.

New offline routes in the survey were split into three categories: local, strategic and multi-purpose.

Residents were also asked about improvements to the existing A27

Local routes would include more junctions and be aimed at local traffic, whereas strategic routes would primarily support traffic passing through the region.

Multi-purpose roads would aim to combine the two.

Also receiving the backing (or possible backing with mitigation) of more than half of respondents was a strategic route north of Chichester.

However the splits on this were closer, with 47 per cent not supporting the suggestion.

The multi-purpose and strategic northern routes were the only suggestions supported (or possibly supported with mitigation) by more than half of respondents.

Systra said in the report: “It was felt these would offer a long-term solution, separating through and local traffic and improving traffic flow.

“Many also commented that they would be easier and less disruptive to construct than improvements on the current A27. However, many expressed concerns about the negative impacts of northern routes in general, particularly on landscape and conservation.

“Many also expressed concern about environmental impacts, especially related to air and noise pollution, impacts on local residents and concerns about the costs of building a new road.”

Of the six offline routes included in the report, four were northern routes and two were southern routes.

The two remaining northern options – a multi-purpose route near Portfield and a local route north of the city – did not receive majority support.

Indeed nearly two thirds (61 per cent) of respondents did not back the local route, with only 19 per cent definitely supporting the suggestion.

Systra said the lack of support for the local option was because people ‘did not feel it represents a long-term solution or would offer separation of through and local traffic.’

Turning to the two offline southern routes, the most popular was a local road south of Chichester.

Just under half of respondents said they would support the route – either outright or possibly with mitigation.

The multi-purpose southern route was supported by just 25 per cent of people, with a further 19 per cent saying they would maybe support it with mitigations.

Systra said in its report: “The majority of general comments made on new southern routes were negative with respondents predominantly expressing concern about environmental and residential impacts.

“Several respondents also felt that a new southern route would stop or slow traffic flow as it would encourage further traffic, particularly for Manhood beaches and local schools, ultimately resulting in congestion on the new route, the existing A27 and other local roads.

“Concerns were also raised about disruption during construction, the cost, particularly land costs, negative impacts on landscape and conservation and the view that a new southern route would not offer a long-term solution.

“The few positive comments that were made were mostly around environmental impact, relative to new northern routes, and enhancing traffic flow.”

There were some suggestions for changes to the existing A27 that were well supported, the report said: “Underpasses and flyovers were the most well-supported suggested improvements because they would enhance traffic flow and separate through and local traffic.

“Underpasses were also seen to provide some environmental benefit in terms of reducing noise and air quality impacts, especially compared to flyovers.

“Support for other junction improvements was more mixed, with turning restrictions and signalised junctions receiving the least support because of their perceived impact on traffic flow and limits to accessibility.”

Systra said many of the modal suggestions were supported but respondents did not feel they would be enough to fix A27 issues on their own.

The report said: “Walking and cycling improvements were particularly well supported, as was encouraging the use of walking, cycling and public transport by working with schools, colleges and businesses.

“It was felt these measures would enhance traffic flow and have positive environmental impacts, particularly in terms of improved air quality.

“Respondents also felt there would be safety benefits from improved walking and cycling routes and crossings.”

After looking at the responses Systra identified several key factors that were most frequently mentioned:

The separation of through and local traffic

Enhancing traffic flow

Environmental impacts (including pollution and land take)

Construction impacts

Landscape and conservation impacts

Feasibility and cost

Delivering a long-term solution