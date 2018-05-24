A27 survey results have been published

Today the Observer publishes the analysis of two public surveys into possible options to improve the A27.

One was an internet survey on the county council’s website and the other a printed form published for two consecutive weeks in the Chichester Observer.

There were nearly 4,000 responses.

As a result, consultant Systra is recommending one of two possible options – a new ‘mitigated’ northern route or major improve-ments to the existing southern route.

Next week the Observer will publish the results of an independent survey it commissioned from Google across a number of the Observer’s websites.

For the full story, pick up a copy of today’s Observer for four pages of A27 content.