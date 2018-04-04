A27 working group is biased and a ‘disgrace’, residents claim

Lack of representation at the A27 planning group is a ‘disgrace’, according to residents of West Broyle.

Residents say they requested to be allowed to have their say at the Build A Better A27 (BABA27) community group meetings more than nine months ago.

The meetings are organised by West Sussex County Council.

West Broyle resident, Roger Mills, said: ‘It’s a disgrace that a group which represents so many of those who would be highly impacted by any northern route has not been permitted to attend.

“Looking at the list of those who have invites, there is a real bias towards groups in Chichester and the south.

“If Canal Walk residents have two representatives and Southern Gateway three, how can it be fair for West Broyle to have none?”

More than a hundred homeowners on the northwest edge of Chichester came together to form the West Broyle A27 Action Group but despite repeatedly contacting the county council as well as their own councillor, Louise Goldsmith, they believe they have been refused adequate representation.

Lousie Goldsmith has been attending meetings in her capacity as head of West Sussex County Council.

There is also concern amongst the West Broyle residents about the membership of the Chichester South CLC Working Group which is overseeing the process, and the BABA27 group.

Ian Bartle, another West Broyle resident, questioned whether the composition of both are evenly weighted in terms of support for a northern bypass.

He said: “The whole process is totally undemocratic and lacks transparency.”

The group is now calling on MP Gillian Keegan to ask the council why they have been excluded from participating in the BAB27 group meetings.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

READ MORE: No cost limit for Chichester A27 solution, roads expert tells group