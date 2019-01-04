A273 closed after serious collision in Burgess Hill

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the A273 in which two people have been injured.

The A273 Jane Murray Way is reportedly closed both ways between Charles Avenue and York Road following the two-car collision.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two crews, an officer and a heavy rescue unit are still at the scene after a call at 6.12pm.

Two adults are ‘medically trapped’ and are being assisted by paramedics, the spokesman added.

Police are on scene handling the incident. Traffic is being diverted via local roads.