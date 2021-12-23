A285 at Duncton reopens

The A285 at Duncton is fully reopened

The section of road, just south of the Seaford College entrance, had been closed for safety reasons following a slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway.

Repair work done to the A285 included: Gabion baskets being positioned at the foot of the bank to strengthen the overall integrity of the structure, repairs to the culverts, protecting utilities, including a fresh water mains supply, reconstruction of the carriageway and an installation of new safety barriers on both sides of the carriageway.

West Sussex County Council ‘thanked residents and all other stakeholders for their patience while the complex repair was completed.’