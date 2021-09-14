A29 partially blocked in Bognor Regis after emergency incident
Emergency services have responded to an incident on the A29 in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Tuesday, September 14).
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 3:38 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:38 pm
According to traffic sources, there has been a 'medical incident' on the Orchard Way roundabout.
The road is partially blocked with emergency service personnel at the scene.
Traffic was initially said to be coping well but heavy delays have since been reported.
Meanwhile, there is another partial road closure on the A27 in Arundel.
A stalled vehicle is reportedly causing heavy eastbound traffic from The Waterwoods (Ford Road roundabout) to The Causeway roundabout.