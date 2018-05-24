‘Abolish the South Downs National Park Authority’, Arundel councillor says

A district councillor has called for the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) to be abolished.

Arundel and Walberton councillor Paul Dendle hit out at the authority after it announced it would seek a judicial review of Highways England’s decision on the A27 at Arundel.

Writing on his blog, Mr Dendle said: “Abolish the South Downs National Park Authority.

“I have always had a problem with the SDNPA.”

Click here to read more about the park authority’s decision.

Mr Dendle added: “All local district councils, town councils and parish councils and the county council (except for Walberton Parish Council who voted against 5A and Lyminster who didn’t give a view) voted for 5A. so a clear view from democratically elected representitives.

“Do we need them? My view is no, we already have too much government, so let’s campaign for them to be abolished and save us the tax payer many millions of our money.”

READ MORE: £250m Arundel bypass route announced