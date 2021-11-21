Bike involved in crash on A286
A bike and a car have been involved in a crash near the South Downs National Park this morning (Sunday, November 21).
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:59 am
Updated
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 12:02 pm
According to traffic reports, the A286 is blocked both ways at Cocking after the collision.
Very slow traffic has been reported in the area.
In a post on Twitter, bus company Stagecoach South wrote services are facing 'severe delays' between Chichester and Midhurst.
A spokesperson added: "This is on top of the divert due to the Lavant road closure. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."