Buses to replace trains between Barnham and Bognor

Buses will replace trains between Barnham and Bognor today (Sunday, December 9) due to planned engineering work.

Southern services between London Victoria, Littlehampton, Barnham and Bognor Regis will be affected.

Engineering work is taking place between Barnham and Bognor Regis, closing all lines.

Buses will replace trains between Barnham and Bognor Regis.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.

Due to engineering work between Hastings and Battle/Bexhill, there will also be no trains at Hastings today.

Southeastern services between London Charing Cross and Hastings Southern between Hastings/Eastbourne and Ashford International, between Eastbourne/Brighton/London Victoria and Ore and also between Brighton/London Victoria and Hastings have all been affected.

All lines will be closed.