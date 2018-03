A car has left the road and ended on its side in snowy conditions just outside Easebourne, firefighters have said.

Stn 43 Midhurst, the Twitter account for Midhurst Fire Station, tweeted a picture at 3.30pm and said: “Crews have just returned from an RTC (road traffic collision) on the A272 at Benbow pond.

“Luckily only minor injuries.

“Road conditions are deteriorating due to laying snow.

“We would advise against driving #Midhurst #staysafe.”