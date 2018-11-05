Car overturns into a ditch in Chichester

A car has overturned into a ditch after what is believed to be a two car incident near Manor Nursery garden centre in Runcton, according to travel reports.

Reports have said B2166 Pagham Road and Lagness Road are partially blocked both ways from Lower Bognor Road to Marsh Lane, and there is queuing traffic due to a 'rolled over car'.

There are also reports a second vehicle was involved and may have also overturned.

Motorists heading towards Chichester are advised to expect delays.

Police have been approached for comment.