Chichester man charged after collision leaves car on wrong side of the road

A driver who allegedly made off from the scene of a collision in Chichester has been charged, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said Ryan Morris, 23, unemployed, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, was arrested at 7.40pm in a nearby house after a collision in Barnfield Drive on Monday evening (December 17)

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to the scene at 6.20pm where a black Ford Focus was on the wrong side of the road having sustained damage to its front nearside.

"[The man was] later charged with using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, failing to co-operate with a preliminary test and driving a motor vehicle otherwise that in accordance with a licence."

Police said he was bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 4.

Read our original report on the incident here.