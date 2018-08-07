Chichester railway level crossing shut

Stockbridge Road is closed to traffic this morning at the railway station due to a signalling fault.

Traffic is being diverted via Whyke Road while the Stockbridge level crossing remains closed.

At the scene, a member of Land Sherrif Ltd, which provides security for Network Rail, confirmed the level crossing closure was due to a signalling fault between Littlehampton and Chichester this morning.

He said the fault was first reported at around 1.30am and the Whyke Road level crossing was being controlled manually to let traffic through.

In a statement on its website, Network Rail has confirmed the fault is a 'track circuit failure', where the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of track past the affected signal is clear.

Trains are having to run at a reduced speed and use horns ahead of entering the station.

Disruption is now expected until 2pm.