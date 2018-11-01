Chichester traffic congestion after two traffic accidents

Two traffic accidents have caused major congestion around Chichester this morning (Thursday November 1).

Reports are that a car has crashed into a ditch near to Manor Nursery and Runcton Farm Shop.

Lagness Road/Pagham Road is partially blocked due to the incident.

Traffic is queueing throughout North Bersted as drivers look for alternative routes.

There is a further report that the A286 is partially blocked due to another accident.

Two cars are involved on A286 Stockbridge Road both ways near A27 Chichester Bypass (Stockbridge Roundabout).