A police officer in Chichester said there was ‘no excuse’ for driving a vehicle on a rescinded licence after seizing a vehicle in the city.

After stopping the vehicle, officers found the driver also had no vehicle tax, MOT, or insurance.

Police constable Tom Van Der Wee said there was ‘no excuse’ and the vehicle was seized.

On twitter, he said: “Vehicle stopped in #Chichester.

“The driver has no vehicle tax, no MOT, no insurance and a revoked licence.”