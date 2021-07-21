Consultation launched on cycle route between Chichester and Emsworth

An artist’s impression of what the new cycle and pedestrian route will look like at Nutbourne

The six-mile long off-road route would be installed along the A259.

The route which is currently part of the National Cycle Network route 2 will link into the Centurion Way (former railway conversion) and other local routes on the Manhood Peninsula towards Chichester

The plans have previously divided opinion, with some welcoming the cycling route and others concerned it would impact on pedestrians.

The Highways Agency said the route would link several schools and St. Richard’s Hospital, and will enable more people to leave their cars at home and cycle or walk safely to work or school, helping to improve air quality in the area.

The consultation runs from Thursday, July 22 until Thursday, September 9 and will provide full details of the route, planned work and timelines. A virtual exhibition will be available where people can learn more about the changes, study plans and drawings, and submit comments.

Highways England project manager Adriana Chirovici said: “We care about everyone who uses the road network and improved cycling opportunities have obvious benefits for health, safety and the wider environment. I urge anyone who cycles in the area or is interested in the scheme to visit our virtual exhibition to find out more about the proposals and feedback their thoughts to us. There are also various ways they can engage the team directly to ask questions or just find out more.”

The Chichester to Emsworth scheme is being developed by Highways England in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

As well as the virtual exhibition, there will also be two online webinars held on Microsoft Teams where a presentation will be given followed by questions from attendees. Places will be limited to ensure everyone attending can ask any questions they may have. Places will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

The online webinars will take place as follows:

Monday, August 16 from 6pm to 7pm

Friday, September 3 from 6pm to 7pm

Anyone interested in attending can book a place by emailing: [email protected] or call 0300 123 5000.

Printed questionnaires will be available at the following locations to collect throughout the consultation: Southbourne Library, Southbourne Parish Council, Chidham and Hambrook Parish Council, Bosham Parish Council, Fishbourne Parish Council, Chichester Library and Chichester District Council.