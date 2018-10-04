Council announces road closures for Chichester Half Marathon

West Sussex County Council have announced road closures ahead of the Chichester Half Marathon.

The orders will be put in place on October 7 from 8.45am to 12.30pm.

Closures include:

Westgate — from Sherbourne Road roundabout to Westgate roundabout

Avenue de Chartres — from the A259 roundabout to Westgate roundabout

Orchard Street — from Northgate roundabout to Westgate roundabout

West Street — from Westgate roundabout to South Street

Chapel Street — from The Woolstaplers to West Street

South Street — from West Pallant to North Street

East Street — Complete closure

Priory Road — from New Park Road to Priory Lane

Oaklands Way — the Northgate gyratory to New Par Road roundabout

Sherbourne Road — from Westgate Road roundabout to Cathedral Way

New Road (Lavant Straight) westbound — from Goodwood Motor Circuit emergency access to Lower Road

West Sussex County Council said the order was 'necessary' to facilitate the holding of the Chichester Half Marathon 2018 and said that police would advise drivers of 'suitable alternative routes'.

The council added that any queries about the closures should contact the West Sussex County Council Centre on 01243 642 105