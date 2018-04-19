Council leader says A27 meetings with Goodwood took place

West Sussex County Council held a couple of ‘closed door’ investigative meetings with Goodwood as part of the battle to secure a better A27, the leader Louise Goldsmith explained yesterday.

Responding to questions at a meeting of the Build A Better A27 (BAB27) group, Mrs Goldsmith said: “We have had a couple of closed doors meetings with Goodwood, investigative meetings.

Group facilitator Ash Pal called for unity

“There was discussion I will be absolutely clear.

“It was a proposal that Goodwood had put [forward] that was their northern route.”

Her comments at the busy Chichester Baptist Church in Sherborne Road were in response to questions from Jeremy Dry of Chichester Deserves Better.

He said: “Where is the transparency in people from West Sussex County Council having behind closed doors meetings and those conversations resulting in northern routes coming off the agenda?”

The meeting took place at Chichester Baptist Church

Singling out Mrs Goldsmith, Mr Dry asked: “Has shee been in meetings were the northern route has been discussed behind closed doors?”

With over 3,700 responses to the A27 survey in the Observer and online, the council said they had not been able to process the results in time for the meeting.

As a result a further meeting will take place in the coming weeks so members can begin sifting through the long list of routes.

Group facilitator Ash Pal spoke about the importance of uniting and not repeating history and having Government funding pulled.

He said: “We were on the floor, knocked out. No scheme. No meeting.

“We need to get ready, this is going to be a dash.

“We are going to have a very short period of time [to do it].

“This is our shot.”

