COUNTY NEWS: Two hospitalised after car collides with shop

Two people have been hospitalised, one with serious injuries, after a car collided with a shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened yesterday evening in Hove.

Sussex Police were called to the incident in Western Road at about 9.30pm, where a blue Maserati 3200 had crashed into the shop window of Fox and Sons estate agents.

The two pedestrians were a 34-year-old woman from Hove, who sustained slight injuries, and a 25-year-old woman from Hove, who sustained serious injuries, police said. Both were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver, who fled the scene, and the vehicle has been seized for forensic analysis, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle being driven in the area before the collision, is asked by police to report it online or phone 101, quoting serial 1198 of 28/03.