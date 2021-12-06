Crash on A27 in Arundel and A29 flooding causing traffic delays
There is heavy traffic in and around Arundel this afternoon (Monday, December 6)
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:16 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:18 pm
According to traffic reports, there has been a crash on A27 Lyminster Road westbound near A284 (Crossbush Junction).
The road is partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.
There are also long queues on the A29, due to flooding.
Slow traffic has been reported on A29 Fairmile Bottom between B2132 Shellbridge Road and Madehurst Road.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with care.
