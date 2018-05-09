Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a cyclist near St Richard’s Hospital on Monday morning.

A grey Volkswagen Golf estate car and a pedal cyclist were involved in the collision at the roundabout junction of Spitalfield Lane and Douglas Martin Road, police said.

A police spokesman said: “It happened around 7.15am and resulted in the cyclist, a 23-year-old man from South Croydon, sustaining serious leg injuries for which he is being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

“The car driver, a 61-year-old man from Chichester, was unhurt.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 240 of 07/05.