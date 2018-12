The driver of this vehicle was ‘very lucky’ to avoid any injury, according to Horsham Police.

Officers were called to the A29 Stane Street on Friday (December 7) after the vehicle had left the road and collided with a telegraph pole.

On Twitter, Horsham Police said the driver avoided any injury.

They added: “We spent a number of hours yesterday on A29 Stane Street with a very lucky driver.

“They managed to avoid any injury but did take out a telegraph pole.”